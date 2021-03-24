An inside look at an unaccompanied migrant children shelter in south Texas

News

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas -- New images were made public of an unaccompanied migrant shelter run by the Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday.

The video comes after criticism toward the Biden administration for not allowing the media inside to see firsthand the conditions of these migrant facilities.

“I would say, we have nothing to hide," Cindy Huang, director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement said.

A small group of reporters were let in with a camera inside a Carrizo Springs shelter where 766 children are currently staying. The shelter can house up to 952 children.

The images contrast with the pictures that were released of two Border Patrol processing centers, where we could see children lying on the floor with mats and mylar blankets.

“I think the crisis is that we have not yet fully responded to the needs that are out there," Huang explained.

The media access to the shelter comes on the same day that President Joe Biden taps Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the country's efforts in solving the problems in the countries from which these migrant children are fleeing.

“There are many factors that lead these kids to leave these countries. And while we are clear that people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law and that we also, because we can chew gum and walk at the same time, must address the root causes that -- that cause people to make the trek," Harris said.

Also on Wednesday, the Department of Defense granted the request from the U.S. Department of Health and Human services to use Fort Bliss as a temporary shelter to help meet the demands of the overwhelming number of children coming to the border.

It is unknown how long it will take for HHS to construct a shelter within the designated land on Fort Bliss for children to live in.