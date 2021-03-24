El Paso vaccine distributors prepare for influx of demand as state eligibility opens to all adults

News

EL PASO, Texas -- As the state opens up eligibility to all adults on Monday, local distributors said they are preparing for a surge in demand.

Besides using the city of El Paso's mega hub sites for the vaccine, locations like CVS, Albertsons and many other local pharmacies have been offering doses.

The Texas Department of State Public Health's website lists all providers that are administering the vaccine.

ABC-7 spoke with a locally owned pharmacy to see how it's preparing for the demand and how residents are able to register.

"We have our own way of registering online that puts people in numerical order," Ruby Campbell, pharmacy technician at Rio Grande Pharmacy said. "Then we call them to see if they still need it. We like that because it is more on a personal level."

Laura Cruz-Acosta, spokesperson for The City of El Paso said she's happy other health care businesses have made themselves available to the public to administer the vaccine.

"Where ever you can get the vaccine, get the vaccine," Cruz-Acosta said. "Our goal is to help vaccinate as many people in our community that want to be vaccinated."

If you are looking to get vaccinated you can register with the city by clicking here.

If you would like to check out the Rio Grande Pharmacy for appointments you can visit their website here.