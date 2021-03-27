Congressional delegation tours U.S./Mexico border in El Paso

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Congressional leaders toured the El Paso sector of the U.S.-Mexico border in light of reports of overcrowding as processing centers and facilities for unaccompanied migrant children. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar hosted the delegation of eight other members.

The delegation visited the El Paso Border Patrol processing center, as well as the HHS/ORR facility for unaccompanied minors. They also met with NGO's and other immigration advocates.

Two separate groups of lawmakers traveled to Texas on Friday. The lawmakers blamed different administrations for why the crisis is happening in the first place.

The delegation visiting El Paso will be briefing the press Saturday afternoon.