Complete coverage of 2nd anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- Here's a collection of ABC-7's on-air and online coverage on Aug. 3, 2021, reflecting the two-year anniversary of El Paso's Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting that claimed the lives of 23 people.
- WATCH: Healing Garden unveiled at Ascarate Park
- WATCH: Star on the Mountain tribute to Aug. 3 victims
- Walmart’s Grand Candela lacks 23rd column; some names missing from plaques
- 2 years after Walmart mass shooting, El Paso leaders see inaction and betrayal by Texas officials
- ‘We’re survivors’: Aug. 3rd shooting victim copes with loss of husband 2 years after tragedy
- WATCH: Memorial bell tolling ceremony at City Hall for Aug. 3 victims
- ‘A strong group of girls’: 2 years after Walmart shooting, youth soccer team’s bond continues to grow
- Former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo keeps scrapbook of letters showing support after Aug. 3 shooting
- WATCH: Ponder Park memorial service remembering Aug. 3
- El Paso County’s Aug. 3 healing garden remembers victims
