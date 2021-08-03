Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 11:27 PM
Published 10:02 PM

Complete coverage of 2nd anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- Here's a collection of ABC-7's on-air and online coverage on Aug. 3, 2021, reflecting the two-year anniversary of El Paso's Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting that claimed the lives of 23 people.

Crime / El Paso / Local News / Top Stories / Video

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content