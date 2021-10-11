Kim vows to build ‘invincible’ military while slamming US

AP National News

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reviewed a rare exhibition of weapons systems and vowed to build an “invincible” military, as he accused the United States of not taking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North. He also said his military buildup doesn’t target South Korea and there shouldn’t be another war pitting Korean people against each other. The remarks appeared to be a continuation of North Korea’s efforts to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul. It has conducted recent missile tests as well as offered conditional talks to Seoul. State media said Kim gave his speech at a defense development exhibition.