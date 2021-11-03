Detroit Grand Prix to return downtown starting in 2023

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit City Council has approved a contract to return the Detroit Grand Prix downtown from its current home on an island in the middle of the Detroit River. Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix Inc. told councilmembers in September that it wanted to hold the race from 2023 through 2025 on a 1.7-mile track along city streets instead of on Belle Isle. Next year’s race still will be held in June on the popular island park, east of downtown. Detroit Grand Prix said Wednesday in a statement that representatives spent the past five weeks in meetings and listening sessions with Detroit residents, business leaders, community groups and elected leaders on returning the race downtown.