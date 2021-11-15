No. 2 Alabama’s backfield dealt another injury blow

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Second-ranked Alabama lost a third tailback to injury this weekend when the Crimson Tide’s No. 2 rusher Roydell Williams went down with a right knee injury against New Mexixo State. Coach Nick Saban said Monday Williams’ will require surgery and that he will be out “for a while.” When Alabama hosts No. 21 Arkansas Saturday the Crimson Tide will try to beat the Razorbacks with two full-time scholarship tailbacks available, Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders.