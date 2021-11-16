Richardson adds to diplomatic wins with journalist’s release

By WILL WEISSERT and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Richardson’s success in helping secure the release of journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison is the latest demonstration of the former New Mexico governor’s knack for flying into some the most closed societies on earth and persuading those in charge to do Washington a favor. From Iraq to Sudan to North Korea, Richardson has repeatedly proven willing to meet with dictators, military juntas and reclusive strongmen. His missions have often come with the blessing of Democratic presidents, though their public endorsement is rarer. Striking that balance allows foreign officials to believe they are talking to someone who can be an informal conduit to top U.S. officials.