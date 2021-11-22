Clemson waits out race for seventh straight ACC Atlantic

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson still has a chance to continue its run of ACC Atlantic Division football titles but the Tigers must wait for this upcoming weekend’s results. Clemson finished league play behind No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 24 North Carolina State. Should both those teams lose to finish the regular season Clemson would be heading to the ACC championship game. In the meantime the Tigers are preparing to take on rival South Carolina. Clemson has won six straight over the Gamecocks. The teams did not play last year in the COVID-19 altered season.