El Paso firefighter arrested for allegedly posing as fire marshal at bar

EL PASO — An El Paso firefighter was arrested by police after he allegedly falsely claimed to be a fire marshal while patronizing a local bar, authorities said Monday.

Raymond Gino Estrada, 35, is charged with impersonating a public servant.

Police allege that Estrada tried to interfere with officers last week who were checking out whether Coconuts Bar at 816 N. Piedras Street was in compliance with occupant limits and noise laws.

A police incident report said Estrada claimed to be a fire marshal and told officers that only fire marshals could legally check occupancy limits.

Police said when they discovered Estrada was only a firefighter, not a fire marshal, he was arrested and booked into the downtown jail on $1,000 bond.