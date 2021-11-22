Two New Mexico school districts close doors citing COVID

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — At least two New Mexico school districts are sending all of their students home early this week. Santa Fe Public Schools will have students learn remotely on Tuesday, representing the largest voluntary closure of K-12 schools since the spring. The smaller Los Lunas school district outside Albuquerque is closed to in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday. Both districts cite concerns over COVID-19 spread. While some schools have needed to close their doors due to virus outbreaks, remote learning for an entire school district has been rare this semester. But all pivots to online school come at a cost, including child care struggles.