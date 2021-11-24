MATCHDAY: West Ham looks to advance in Europa League

By The Associated Press

The Europa League and Europa Conference League have reached their next-to-last group games. In the Europa League, Lyon has already reached the last 16 and could be joined by the likes of West Ham, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt. In the Conference League, no teams have yet sealed a place in the last 16 of the inaugural competition but Dutch teams AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord are among those who could change that. Renowned coaches Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho are at Tottenham and Roma this season and both likely need wins to stay in contention to qualify automatically as group winners.