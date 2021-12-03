US Navy medics due at New Mexico hospital strained by COVID

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A team of U.S. Navy health care providers is expected to arrive this weekend at San Juan Regional Medical Center, where an official says a continuing surge in COVID-19 patients has pushed the hospital to more than 200% of its critical care capacity. Hospital emergency preparedness chief Dr. Brad Greenberg tells the The Farmington Daily Times the facility in northwest New Mexico has the greatest critical care challenge among hospitals in the state. He says the 194-bed hospital has been at more than twice its critical care capacity for several weeks. The newspaper reports the hospital declared a standards-of-care crisis in early November.