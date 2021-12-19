Skip to Content
Las Cruces chile drop back to spice up New Year’s Eve

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Organizers say the annual Chile Drop will return to Plaza de Las Cruces this year for an in-person celebration to ring in 2022. event coordinator Russ Smith tells the Las Cruces Sun-News it’s going to be a “robust street party.” The celebratory event was held virtually last year as COVID-19 spread during the winter months. It was prerecorded and aired Dec. 31 for viewers. This year, live music, food and entertainment will be offered starting at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve in downtown Las Cruces. Main Street will be blocked off around the plaza so the event will be pedestrian friendly.

