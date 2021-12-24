Strong, damaging winds expected in New Mexico

The Associated Press

Forecasters say a weather system was expected to produce strong to damaging winds Friday across much of New Mexico as well as rain, with snow expected in higher mountains. The National Weather Service issued a warning for high winds up to 40 mph (64 kph) into Friday evening for eastern New Mexico from Mexico on the south to Colorado on the north. Winds were expected to blow down trees and utility poles and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages and making travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, the warning said. High winds also were forecast for multiple mountain ranges across the state.