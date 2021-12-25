Browns have Mayfield, Garrett available for Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield and star pass rusher Myles Garrett available for their game Saturday afternoon at Green Bay. Mayfield wasn’t listed among the Browns players inactive for Saturday’s game. That comes one day after the Browns activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mayfield was among about a dozen Browns starters who didn’t play in a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. But they will have Garrett available after he’d been listed as questionable due to a groin injury.