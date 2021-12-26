‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

By RYAN PEARSON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned six Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58. His representative Bumble Ward says Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend. The Canadian filmmaker was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.