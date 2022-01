EL PASO, Texas -- One person has died after a crash in South-Central El Paso. The crash happened near the intersection of Gateway North and East Paisano.

According to authorities, the call came in at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday evening. El Paso Police confirmed that one person had died.

Authorities weren’t able to provide any other details regarding the crash. ABC 7 will post updates as we learn new information about the incident.