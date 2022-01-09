Skip to Content
Juarez police take 159 teenagers and 34 adults into custody after busting large party

JUAREZ, Mexico - Juarez police officers took 159 underage teenagers and 34 adults into custody on Saturday after breaking up a large party, according to Canal 44.

According to information obtained by the Juarez news outlet, neighbors alerted police to the party near the intersection of Carlos Adame and Andrés Horcasitas in the Anáhuac neighborhood.

The documents state that the partygoers learned of the event through Facebook and were charged 100 pesos each for drinks.

Juarez police also arrested two adults, identified as "Arnold C.," 24, and "Martha R. N.," 43, for their suspected role in organizing the party.

