Lebanese judge issues travel ban for central bank governor

By BASSEM MROUE

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The state-run National News Agency and a lawyer say a Lebanese judge has issued a travel ban for the country’s central bank governor. The move comes after a corruption lawsuit accused him of embezzlement and dereliction of duty during the country’s financial meltdown. The decision was the first judicial action taken by authorities in Lebanon against Riad Salameh, who is being investigated in several countries abroad for potential money laundering. It was not immediately clear if the ban will be implemented. Salameh, 71, has been in the post for nearly three decades and enjoys backing from most politicians, including the country’s prime minister, despite the country’s devastating economic crisis and banking sector collapse.