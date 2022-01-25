All 8 USFL teams to play in Birmingham for first season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The newly re-formed USFL will play every game in Birmingham, Alabama during its inaugural season. The eight-team professional football league owned by Fox Sports will debut on April 16 with the Birmingham Stallions against the New Jersey Generals. The game will be aired on both Fox and NBC, making it the first scheduled sporting event to air on competing broadcast networks since both CBS and NBC televised Super Bowl I in 1967. Teams also include the Michigan Panthers, the Philadelphia Stars, the Pittsburgh Maulers, the Houston Gamblers, the New Orleans Breakers and the Tampa Bay Bandits.