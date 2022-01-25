Soccer fan turns internet-insult into body-positive soccer league in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- The "big" leagues appear for their second year in El Paso; in these soccer teams, you either go big or go home, and big means 220 pounds or heavier.

Liga Zaragoza has been hosting different soccer tournaments since 2014. Last year, the league manager, Jesus Nevarez, saw a meme mocking the idea of a soccer tournament for teams with hefty players. He turned the meme into reality - stripping out the meanness - and adding a generous dose of body positivity.

The league has grown popular this year, getting three more teams to sign up than in 2021. The teams will play ten games, with the four best teams moving to the semi-finals, to host a final match against the two best teams.

The champions will receive a trophy and medals, carne asada and beers. The cook-out will also have pizza and doughnuts.