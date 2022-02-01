Skip to Content
Surprise reunion: El Paso military dad surprises his three children at elementary school

EL PASO, Texas – Eight months apart. That's how long Cody Benson, an E-7 Sergeant First Class in the United States Army, spent away from his three children during his deployment in Camp Casey, Korea. Chenault wanted to surprise his children at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School. He wasn't expected home until next month.

The surprise reunion was scheduled for 1:15 p.m Tuesday.

Chenault's children are Tinley Chenault, Pre-K; Bentley Chenault, second grade; and Peyton Chenault, fourth grade.

The three siblings were working on a project at the Pre-K classroom. Then, they were led out of class with their eyes closed for their father’s homecoming surprise.

First, there was silence and a look of disbelief, then Chenault's two older children ran into his arms for a huge, extended hug. Not long after, all four were huddled together.

Chenault says he wants to make up for lost time, including the holidays. His children wanted to show him their new toys.

