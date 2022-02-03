El Paso Animal Rescue League provides cold weather tips for proper pet care

EL PASO, Texas-- The El Paso Animal Rescue League provides tips you can use at home to look after your pets.

Cold weather can be deadly. That's why they make sure animals remain warm and safe.

Pet houses, like igloos at the shelter, can be made to be winter-ready. Covering the igloos with blankets helps retain warmth. Blankets on the floor are also used with water-proof heating pads underneath.

"Think about if you got a good heavy coat on and you're still freezing, that animal is too," said Loretta Hyde, kennel manager at the Animal Rescue League.

Hyde encourages people to have their furry babies inside their homes as much as possible, confined in a small space and fed early so they don't have an overnight accident. Adding pieces of clothing is helpful, especially if that dog is small and has short hair, like a Chihuahua.

If going on walks, no matter how short, it is recommended to wipe your pet's paw pads once you get home. In freezing conditions, rock salt used to melt ice and snow can irritate an animal's paws and mouth.

"You wanna check their feet to make sure they don't get frostbite," Hyde said. "And some of them are more sensitive than others so they have the little footies you can put on them."

If you have cats or live in a neighborhood that has them, make sure to always bang the hood of your car or honk the horn before turning the engine on. Since the engine tends to be hot when you park at home, these and other small animals may crawl under the hood looking for warmth.

When temperatures drop, animals' bodies use extra energy to stay warm. It is ideal that you raise your pet's food intake to make up for that extra energy loss. Checking their water bowl constantly is advised, and having these made out of plastic is preferable so their tongues don't get stuck with the metal if frozen.

Last, animal neglect is considered a misdemeanor crime in El Paso, if you see a four-legged friend getting neglected you can help them by contacting local authorities, who will contact animal control.

"You call 3-1-1 for a city pet and let them know you want a welfare check." said Hyde. "They'll go out to make sure there's good food, water and shelter."