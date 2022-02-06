Air Force family raises money to bring Great Dane home

YOKOTA, Japan - An Air Force family needed to raise nearly $10,000 to bring home their four-year-old Great Dane.

After Henry had been passed between two other families, the Frizzell's decided he would not need another home.

Avaunte Frizzell told ABC-7, "We're like his third family, and it's hard on a dog too, to do that kinda stuff. Like you can't just keep getting rid of him."

To bring the 140lb dog in his 50lb crate was not going to be cheap.

In Henry's case, it would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The Frizzell family told ABC-7, "The first quote we got was $30,000, and we're like, uh, is there a typo? You know, clearly, that is a mistake, right?"

After setting up a GoFundMe, the family met with charitable groups who helped negotiate prices and coordinate the travel for animals.

The military community's response to Frizzell's GoFundMe was so fast that they deactivated the donate button because they had already hit their goal.

The family told ABC-7 that they would donate the remaining money to charities that help military families in similar situations.