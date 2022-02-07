El Paso firefighters contain De Soto Hotel fire to one building, save multiple businesses

EL PASO, Texas -- Quick action by the El Paso fire department contained the De Soto fire to just the hotel and saved multiple businesses surrounding the area.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy smoke. Their first plan of action was to go on the offensive, entering the building. But, they were stopped by the time they got to the third floor.

"When they got to the third floor, the fire was in the stairwell, and it was a significant amount of fire where the crews weren't able to access the third floor completely," Robert Arvizu, the city's Fire Marshal, explained.

The third floor collapsed, and firefighters were forced to go on the defensive. That technique involves fighting the fire from outside the building, spraying it with water from all sides. Unfortunately, because of the orientation of the De Soto Hotel, firefighters were unable to cover all sides.

Technology, such as drones with thermal cameras, helped firefighters find "hot spots" for them to target inside the building.

The De Soto hotel is surrounded by buildings. To the east, less than 10 feet away, are multiple businesses. To the north, 40 feet away, Hotel Indigo was full of guests. Arvizu said that things could have gotten worse if there had been a strong wind. Thankfully, Mother Nature was on their side that night. No strong wind gusts ever spread the fire.

"If we would have had some wind, there would have been a greater risk of it exposing structures that were nearby," Arvizu explained.

There were no deaths or injuries after the fire was put out, even with bricks falling from the building and windows crashing to the ground.

Many nearby business owners were thankful for their great work.

"They contained the building, which was the major thing, because like you said, if the building had fallen down, we'd be closed," Greg Wayne, owner of Mac's Downtown, a restaurant, said. His business was closed for three days after the fire but reopened on Monday.