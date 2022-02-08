El Paso native sworn in as 36th Under Secretary of the U.S. Army

EL PASO, Texas - Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, (TX-16), witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of Gabe Camarillo as the 36th Under Secretary of the United States Army at the Pentagon.

The Congresswoman and Camarillo met before the ceremony to discuss priorities for El Paso and Fort Bliss. Those topics include infrastructure, modernization, opportunities for economic development and Castner Range.

"I am proud to have joined Gabe Camarillo as he starts a new chapter in his life of leadership and service as the 36th Under Secretary of the Army," said Congresswoman Escobar.

In February 2021 the Congresswoman led two congressional letters advocating for the El Paso native's nomination. President Joe Biden announced his nomination on July 2021. The Senate confirmed the nomination on Feb. 2, 2022.

"As the Army faces significant challenges, including responding to emerging threats, preventing sexual assault and harassment, and reducing military suicide, I am confident that his deep and extensive experience will allow him to continue making enduring contributions," she added.