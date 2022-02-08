Spanish retiree fights digital divide, seeks ‘human’ help

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish retiree campaigning to keep in-person customer services at bank branches is handing government officials a petition with more than 610,000 signatures. The 78-year-old Carlos San Juan from Valencia in southeast Spain says he felt “left out” by the shift to online banking. His petition on change.org struck a chord with many people in Spain as banks seek to drive business online. The petition resonated beyond older people with some people commenting on his petition website that their parents are confronted with similar difficulties. San Juan was personally handing the signatures to the secretary of state for the treasury on Tuesday.