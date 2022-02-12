Lawmakers expand budget plan to stem violence, spur economy

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Senate legislators have proposed an additional $150 million in spending in revisions to a record-setting annual spending proposal the would provides raises for school and state-government employees, free college tuition for in-state students and an array of grants, loans and tax breaks to private industry. Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup, chairman of the lead Senate budget-writing committee, presented the revised $8.48 billion spending plan Saturday. It would increase annual general fund spending by more than $1 billion or roughly 14%. A Senate panel delayed its endorsement of the bill, amid a dispute over future locations of a training academy for the film and media industries.