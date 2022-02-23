The City is looking to create new proposals to improve El Paso and they want your input

EL PASO, Texas -- Through several community meetings, the City of El Paso wants your input on new capital planning and bond projects.

The City is looking to create new proposals to improve roads, public spaces and quality of life projects.

As organizers begin the planning process they are asking residents for their thoughts.

Selected projects will be presented to City Council. They then can call for a referendum in Nov. 2022 to give voters the chance to decide if the City should fund the projects.

The first meeting was held Wednesday evening, it is the first of five.

If you want to give your input, here's when and where the next meetings will be: