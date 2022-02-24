Parents voice concern over possible Mesa Vista Elementary closure in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas - In a complaint sent to ABC-7, a viewer shared that the Ysleta Independent School District is planning on closing Mesa Vista ES, and selling the land to be used for other purposes.

The viewer is concerned that the 50-year-old elementary school will be knocked down and about the potential for new apartments to be built.

Tonight at 5 PM, YISD will hold a meeting at Mesa Vista ES at 8030 Alamo Ave, to talk about the proposed plans. ABC-7 will update this story as it develops.