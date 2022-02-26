BA cancels short-haul Heathrow flights amid technical woes

LONDON (AP) — British Airways has canceled dozens of flights from Heathrow Airport as it struggles to fix “technical issues” that have hobbled booking and check-in systems. The airline canceled all short-haul flights from the airport until midday Saturday. It said there would likely be delays to long-haul flights and there was likely to be “further disruption during the day” at Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. BA advised customers to check the website for the latest flight information before heading to airports. The airline said the problems were caused by a hardware issues and not a cyberattack. Several times in the past few years BA has experienced technical problems that saw hundreds of flights canceled and thousands of people stranded.