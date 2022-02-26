Las Cruces veteran celebrates 100 years of life

EL PASO, Texas– A Las Cruces man, Duane "Bud" James, turned 100 years old Saturday. The World War 2 veteran gathered with generations of family to celebrate the huge milestone.

Bud was drafted into the military during World War 2, where he was a radio operator for his troop in Japan.

During his service, his family said he was awarded the Silver Star Medal for his bravery after jumping into the sea to save several servicemen when a boat sank next to his supply ship.

Bud said the key to making it to 100 years is to have patience.

“Obviously we’re all very jealous of him at this point and hope we all get there ourselves,” said Joe James, Bud’s son.

James said through his long life, he has always remained humble, stoic, and caring.

Bud said his next goal after hitting 100 is to go back to his home in Deming with his wife.