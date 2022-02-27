Biden’s Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

There’s a glaring carve-out in President Joe Biden’s sanctions against Russia, and that’s oil and natural gas, which will continue to flow freely to the rest of the world. That means that money will also keep flowing into Russia. Biden is defending the decision by saying he needs stable oil supplies so Americans feel less pain at the gasoline pump. Inflation is at a 40-year high and that’s been a political challenge for Biden. But some academics, lawmakers and analysts say the fossil fuels carve-out could defang the sanctions and embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.