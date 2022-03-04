‘Not fair at all’: UNM athletics to receive almost double the capital outlay project funding of NMSU

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico lawmakers granted millions more in capital outlay project funding to the University of New Mexico when compared to New Mexico State University, according to NMSU's athletics director.

“It is what it is," said Mario Moccia, the NMSU athletics director. "I’ve come to live with it and do everything I can to forge relationships so I can move the needle as best as I can.”

To his understanding, Moccia said the New Mexico Legislature funded about $4.53 million worth of capital outlay projects for UNM's athletics department. By contrast, lawmakers funded about $2.4 million worth of capital outlay projects for NMSU's athletics department.

"It's not fair at all," Mayor Ken Miyagishima said. "They do with less and they do it quite well."