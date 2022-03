EL PASO, Texas -- A fire erupted in Central El Paso just before 5 a.m.

The fire happened at the 2000 block of Magoffin Avenue.

Fire dispatch wasn't able to tell us if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire but did tell us no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

It was a condition two fire and 12 units responded. An investigator is now looking into the cause of the fire and a crew remains on the scene in case it reignites.