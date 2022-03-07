Hall of Fame inductions moving from prime time to afternoon

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are moving from prime time to Saturday afternoon in August.The enshrinement on Saturday, Aug. 6 will begin at noon EDT at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Those ceremonies have been held at night since 2007. Being inducted this year are modern-era players Tony Boselli, Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, coach Dick Vermiel, contributor Art McNally and senior candidate Cliff Branch. NFL Network and ESPN will continue to broadcast the proceedings.