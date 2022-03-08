Brush fires light up the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas-- Fire departments in the Borderland have fought several brush fires lately, reporting an increase in these types of calls.

On March 4, the Sunland Park Fire Department reported Station 2 received a call about a fire at Westside Drive. A large brush fire fueled by high winds was threatening homes. There were no injuries reported.

ABC-7 has reached out to the fire stations about the numbers, what's causing these brush fires, what can you do to prevent them and what to do when you come across a bushfire. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.