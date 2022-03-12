Thomas scores game-winner as Blues beat Predators 7-4

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game with 2:38 left as the St. Louis Blues beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 for their second straight win. Thomas also had two assists for the Blues who were second in the NHL’s Central Division and padded their lead over Nashville to five points. The Predators sit in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. David Perron also had two goals, including an empty-netter. Justin Faulk added a second empty-net goal 24 seconds later. Nashville had its three-game winning streak snapped.