Baylor is No. 1 seed in East as it opens title defense

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the East Region as the NCAA Tournament begins. The defending national champion Bears open their repeat bid against Norfolk State. The Bears open the tournament Thursday close to home in Fort Worth, Texas. The path out of the region incudes potential games against No. 8 North Carolina, No. 4 UCLA and No. 2 Kentucky. The regional final is in Philadelphia. Kentucky is back in the tournament after missing last season with a nine-win season.