NMSU graduate students to rally for tuition coverage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A group of New Mexico State University graduate students plan on rallying for tuition coverage at the board of regents meeting on Monday afternoon.

“NMSU is one of the only peer institutions that doesn’t provide guranteed tuition coverage,” said Anna Rose, a spokeswoman for the group. “Graduate students are sick of this practice.”

Graduate students also plan on approaching the regents with a petition that they say has more than 1,000 signatures in support of their cause.

According to the group, graduate employees pay an average of $6,000 in tuition fees annually, which leaves their take-home pay at $12,113 annually.

“They’re worried this is holding NMSU back,” Rose said.

According to the federal government, a person making less than $13,590 in a household of one is living below the poverty line.