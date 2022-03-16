El Paso Water’s new facility to turn wastewater into drinking water



EL PASO, Texas -- A pilot Water Purification Facility was built in the Lower Valley right by the Bustamante plant in 2015. After its successful run many years in the making, El Paso water is ready to take the project forward.

Wastewater in El Paso has been used for irrigation since the 1960s, but a new treatment facility would go one step further.

"We're taking that treated wastewater that is good enough to put back into the river that is used for irrigation, clean water already, were treating it again through a more robust process, and then putting that directly into the distribution systems," said Christina Montoya El Paso Water Marketing Manager.

Montoya says the multi-stage process purifies wastewater.

First by removing salts, viruses, and other contaminants through a filtering system. Then, Hydrogen peroxide is added to the water which is then exposed to ultraviolet light to kill more contaminants. That water will then go through an activated carbon filter to purify it. El Paso Water Utilities will then add chlorine to it before it makes it into your cup.

"There is no new water. All the water on this planet is reused," Montoya said, "What's new is the technology to treat it to a level that is so clean that allows us to put it directly back into the distribution system."

The facility will cost an estimated $83 million to construct. El Paso Water hopes to receive $20 million through federal funding.

"Yes it does cost more to produce this water so yes it will cost more for our ratepayers but what we're doing is we're trying to minimize that impact by getting that federal funding," Montoya said.

"I don't have a number for you but we do expect our water rates to increase minimally," Montoya said.

Montoya says a survey showed 80% of El Pasoans were in favor of the process.

"El Pasoan's know that we live in the desert they know that water is an important issue for us we live in the desert we have to look at these other sources so they are understanding and they accept these other sources," Montoya said.

The specific rate for bill increase was not specified, ABC 7 will continue to follow this story and bring you a better estimate of what you will see on your bill.