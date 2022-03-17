U.S. House Democrats to probe N.M. county’s election review

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Congressional Democrats are investigating a 2020 election review ordered by Republican commissioners in Otero County, New Mexico. Leaders of the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Thursday demanding a wide range of records from Shiva Ayyadurai, who has spread false narratives of election fraud and leads the company hired to conduct what the commission is calling a “forensic audit.” The committee leaders also asked the U.S. Justice Department to look into a door-to-door survey of voters conducted in conjunction with Ayyadurai’s election review. They say the canvass could intimidate voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.