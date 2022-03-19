Celebrating Match Day 2022 in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas – On Match Day 2022, medical students at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso learned where they would be going for residency training.

These students completed their last two years of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, 91 students of the Foster School of Medicine's class of 2022 were able to celebrate along with their family and friends as they discovered where their medical journey would continue.

On Match Day 2022, 18 Foster School of Medicine students matched with residencies within the Borderplex region.

Foster School of Medicine student Pavel Gonzalez said he was excited to learn he would be staying in El Paso.

"This is home and this is where I want to be.”

Gonzalez said he wanted to stay in this region because he grew up here and understands the needs of this community.

“As someone that grew up in Juarez and then ended up moving over here, I think that I am a person that understands who I am helping and why I am helping them; how to speak the language and how to talk to them.”

He says he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“I want to follow my dad’s path in pediatric surgery eventually.” Gonzalez says he is one step closer to achieving his own goals.