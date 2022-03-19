Las Cruces Police Department Academy wants you to join their team

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Police Department is looking for dynamic, service-oriented men and women to serve as peace officers as the agency grows.

Recruiters will be at Bassett Place on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at the Walmart on Rinconada in Las Cruces on Sunday, March 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The department serves a community with more than 90,000 residents using state-of-the-art equipment and policing techniques to make a difference in the community.

Cadet candidates should be 21 years of age by the start of the police academy, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid driver's license, a valid high school diploma or GED, no misdemeanor convictions within the last three years, no felony or domestic violence convictions.

Physical fitness standards include run 1.5 miles in under 15 minutes, sprint 300 meters in under 71 seconds, complete 27 or more sit-ups in 60 seconds and 15 or more pushups in a minute. Upon successful completion of the physical fitness exam, a written exam will be scheduled.

You can meet with recruiters Saturday, March 12 at Bassett Place at 6101 Gateway BLVD W in El Paso and get more details on the full process for becoming a cadet. Recruiters will also be on hand Sunday, March 13 at the Walmart on Rinconada located at 3331 RInconada Blvd in Las Cruces.