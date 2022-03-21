Wood makes career-best 8 3s as Rockets down Wizards 115-97

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 39 points as the Houston Rockets used a huge late run to rally for a 115-97 win over the Washington Wizards. The Rockets trailed by 23 in the first half but slowly trimmed the deficit before going on a 16-0 spurt over the last minute of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth to take the lead. Wood made eight of nine attempts from 3-point range, connecting four times in the fourth quarter.