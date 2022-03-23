WATCH Live: El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center named “La Nube”

EL PASO, Texas – Students at AOY Elementary helped unveil the new name for the El Paso Children's Museum and Science center. The center will take on a Spanish name "La Nube" (The Cloud).

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser spoke with students at the event asking them for their opinions on the new name.

The event is happening live at AOY Elementary.

The museum's design reveal and groundbreaking was held in Oct. of 2020.

The four-story, 70,000-square-foot museum is being built at 201 W. Main, behind the El Paso Museum of Art and on the west side of the Mills Plaza Parking Garage.

The news conference is not open to the public.