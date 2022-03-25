2nd practice at Saudi Arabian GP delayed after nearby fire

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The second practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was delayed by 15 minutes after a raging fire erupted at an oil depot nearby in Jiddah. Yemen’s Houthis rebels acknowledged they launched a series of attacks on the kingdom. While Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco did not immediately acknowledge the blaze, it appeared to be centered on the same fuel depot the Houthis attacked in recent days. The second practice was to begin under floodlights at 8 p.m. local time. But it was pushed back to 8:15 p.m. and got underway following a meeting between drivers, team principals and F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.