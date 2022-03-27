ABC-7 Xtra: ‘Canna-biz’ kicks off in New Mexico Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - In just a few short days, adults 21 and over can legally buy recreational marijuana in New Mexico.

However, producers worry there will be a shortage. The state has capped the number of plants producers can grow.

“Unfortunately, there will be a shortage," said Armando Rascón, the director of cultivation for Ultra Health, which has a license to grow 20,000 plants. "

“We’re not feeling there’s going to be a shortage," said Superintendent Linda Trujillo, who leads New Mexico's Regulation and Licensing Department.

Texas law enforcement officers are concerned that El Paso residents will cross state lines and return with the substance.

However, will the El Paso County Sheriff's Office set up checkpoints during the month of April? A commander in the office answers to the department's plans for patrols. Stay tuned to ABC-7 Xtra.