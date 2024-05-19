San Diego deputy who pleaded guilty to manslaughter now faces federal charges

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a former San Diego sheriff’s deputy who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting an unarmed suspect now faces two federal charges. Former deputy Aaron Russell could serve a life sentence if convicted. The U.S. Department of Justice says a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Friday charging Russell with depriving Nicholas Bils of his right to be free from officers using excessive force. The document also accuses Russell of discharging a firearm in the 2020 violent crime. Contact information for the former deputy could not be found Sunday. He resigned from the sheriff’s department shortly after the shooting.

